Tow trucks lead procession in memory of fellow driver

SAN DIEGO -- A 55-year-old tow truck driver killed by a suspected drunk driver was honored Saturday with a tow truck procession.

Fred Griffith was killed last month on state Route 52 while tending to a disabled trash truck.

Dozens of Griffith's friends and colleagues honored him by driving tow trucks along four local freeways.

He was a single father to three teenage boys.

“He was one of the funniest guys you’d ever meet,” said Griffith’s oldest son, Michael, who is 19. “He would do pretty much anything for you if you really asked him to. I don’t know how a lot of people are going to get by without him.”