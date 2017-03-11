× Pedestrian seriously injured in Bay Park hit and run

SAN DIEGO – A man in his 60s was seriously injured Saturday when he struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Bay Park area of San Diego, authorities said.

The man was either, crossing, walking on, or standing in the roadway at 6:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Knoxville Street when a vehicle pulled out of a trailer park and struck him, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries considered life-threatening, Heims said.

The vehicle was described as a gray or silver Nissan Altima with possible damage to the right front side, he said.