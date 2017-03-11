× NIGHT CLUB STABBING, POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

SAN DIEGO – A 24-year-old man was stabbed after leaving a night club early Saturday in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The stabbing was reported at 2:09 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and Market Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim bumped into two men and words were exchanged before one of the suspects punched the victim in the stomach, Heims said. The victim looked down to see if he had been stabbed in his lower right abdomen.

The two men fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were deemed not to be life-threatening.

The only description of the suspects is that they were in their 20s.