Man shot in leg in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday night in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 7:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Gloria Street, according to San Diego police.

The victim was standing on his porch and heard sounds of what he thought were fireworks, police said. The man looked down and realized he had been shot in the left leg, above the knee.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.