Man shot during fight in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man was shot following a fight with five men Saturday in Kearny Mesa.

The gunfire was reported at 2:10 a.m. in a parking lot located at 7770 Vickers St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The fight occurred in a courtyard between some businesses, Heims said. After the fight, the group moved out to the parking lot where a verbal argument ensued.

At least two gunshots were fired, Heims said, and the victim was struck once in the right shoulder.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The five men were estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 25, he added, but no further descriptions were available.