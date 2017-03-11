Man hit crossing North Park street

SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man who was crossing the street in North Park Saturday afternoon was hit by a car and hospitalized with a serious leg injury, according to police.

Officers and paramedics responded at about 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of 30th Street, where the victim was hit by a Ford Focus being driven by a 20-year-old woman, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The victim was crossing the street at an intersection and the driver was stopped in traffic at the time.

“She tried to drive around the cars that were stopped in traffic, when she struck the male who was crossing the street,” Martinez said. “The pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.”

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision and no one was arrested.