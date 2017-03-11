Driver flees after hitting teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City police were searching Saturday for a hit-and-run driver who reportedly ran over a 16-year-old girl and left her in the street.

The incident happened around noon near the intersection of Newell and Grove streets.

California Highway Patrol said the teen was holding onto the car during an argument with two people inside. The car then took off, dragging the girl down the street. When the victim fell underneath the car, she was reportedly run over by a wheel.

The driver of the green BMW convertible then sped off in a southbound direction on Vista Way, CHP said.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center.

It was unclear whether the victim was intentionally run over.

CHP was conducting an investigation.