Teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tierrasanta, police said Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Santo Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was walking southbound Santo Road next to the median with another teen when a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed struck him. The other teen was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, Heims said.

The vehicle continued south on Santo Road, Heims said. The victim died at the scene.