San Diego-bound flight canceled after plane hit by deicing truck in Boston

BOSTON -- A San Diego-bound flight from Boston was hit by a deicing truck before taxiing to the runway, causing the flight to be canceled.

Flight 769 was scheduled to leave Logan International Airport at 3:10 p.m. PST and arrive at Lindbergh Field at 9:52 p.m. PST.

Two people were operating a truck to de-ice the plane when a piece of equipment fell 30 to 35 feet onto the left wing, according to Alaska Airlines spokesperson Ray Lane.

Passengers were safely removed from the plane and the truck operator was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Lane said.