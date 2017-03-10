× Jaywalker seriously injured by sports car

EL CAJON, Calif. – A jaywalker was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a convertible sports car in El Cajon Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was dashing across Mollison Avenue mid-block near Broadway at about 9:10 p.m. when the northbound green, 2-door sports coupe collided with the person. Video from the scene showed that the impact shattered the passenger side of the car’s windshield.

The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. The cause of the accident was under investigation,