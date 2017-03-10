× El Cajon police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday night

EL CAJON, Calif. — The El Cajon Police Department will be conducting a drunken driving/driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night.

Officers will set up the roadblock in the 800 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the southwest part of the city from 7 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

“The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-impaired crashes,” Lt. Steve Kirk said. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.”

The location was selected based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, in an effort to deter motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Kirk.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Motorists should expect only slight delays.

El Cajon police officers have investigated 242 DUI collisions — including two fatalities and 56 injuries — over the past three years, Kirk said.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided to the department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.