Body cam video released in Del Cerro home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accused of breaking into a Del Cerro home and threatening two women at knifepoint before fatally stabbing one and sexually assaulting the other has been ordered to stand trial on murder and other charges.

Eduardo Torres, 21, could face the death penalty if convicted.

Evidence released to the judge Friday includes body camera video worn by a police officer as he went into the home to try to rescue the two women Torres was holding hostage. The video captured the chaotic moments as officers apprehended Torres.

The sexual assault victim testified last month that she was sleeping with her boyfriend upstairs on the night of June 12 when she heard a loud noise that sounded like someone smashing a glass window.

The woman, then 50, said her boyfriend went downstairs and was arguing with the defendant when his mother, Ut Nguyen, emerged from a bedroom.

The witness said she went into a bedroom and locked the door because she was scared but opened it because she thought the intruder was going to break it down. She said Torres pushed her and Nguyen into the bedroom and locked the door.

Nguyen was saying, "Please let me go, I'm old," the witness testified.

She said she was pushed down onto the bed by the suspect and ordered to perform a sex act on him at knifepoint. She said she knew what he wanted her to do, but tried to delay because she thought her boyfriend -- who was forced outside -- had called the police.

She said Torres became angry when she was slow to perform the act he had demanded.

"I was afraid he would hurt me or he would kill me," she said, adding that she was stabbed in one arm and cut on the other. "He was very forceful and very demanding."

Torres will be back in court March 22 for arraignment.