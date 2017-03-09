Witnesses sought 3 months after Balboa Park murder

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find whoever killed a 67-year-old man, possibly while he was sleeping, in Balboa Park three months ago.

The body of Gregory Huser was found in a grassy area off the 3000 block of Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12. He may have been sleeping when he suffered fatal trauma to his body, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, witnessed the killing or has information on the case was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.