UCSD basketball teams prepare for Division II NCAA West Regional

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The UCSD men’s and women’s basketball teams prepare for the Division II West Region.

“Everything changes in March,” said men’s guard Christian Oshita. “Post-season brings out different sides of teams. Everyone competes harder and plays harder.”

For the first time in school history, the UCSD men’s basketball team will serve as the No.1 seed and host of the NCAA Divison II West Region Championship.

“It means a lot to our team and this program,” said senior Adam Klie.For the second year in a row, UCSD’s women’s basketball team earned a berth into the NCAA Division II postseason. As the No.4 seed in the West Regional, the Triton’s will face 5th seeded Simon Fraser for the quarterfinal match-up Friday in Anchorage. The women hope to draw on last years experience to help them reach their goal of a national championship.