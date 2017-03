SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian suffered serious injury Thursday night after being hit by a car in the Southcrest area of San Diego.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. near 43rd and Gamma streets.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for head trauma.

1 pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Southcrest. Suffered head trauma. Near 43rd St. & Gamma St.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/JDRXcLP2CF — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) March 10, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.