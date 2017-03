Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Michael Cindrich is one of San Diego's top medical marijuana attorneys and a founder of the Gridiron Cannabis Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to the advancement of cannabis as a treatment for injuries and illnesses that athletes, specifically football players, endure as a result of their careers.

Cindrich says he believes the limited research and federal laws and regulations continue to hold the NFL back from lifting the ban on marijuana use for players.