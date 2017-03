× Homeless woman stabbed with screwdriver

SAN DIEGO – A homeless woman was stabbed in the shoulder with a screwdriver Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported at 8:45 p.m. on the shoulder of a freeway on-ramp at Euclid Avenue and SR-94.

The injured woman was clutching onto her dog when she was loaded into an ambulance. No word on the severity of her injury.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who is reportedly a homeless man.

No further details were immediately released.