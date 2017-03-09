× Gulls prevail with 7-6 OT win over San Jose

SAN DIEGO — Tyler Morley scored with 9.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the San Diego Gulls a 7-6 victory over the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday evening in the highest scoring game in the team’s nearly two seasons in the American Hockey League.

The Gulls also set team records for most goals in the first period, five, least time to score four goals, 14:01 and least time to score five goals, 16:54.

They tied the record for goals in a period set in the third period of an 8-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 25.

“That was quite a rodeo tonight,” said Gulls coach Dallas Eakins. “I can’t remember ever being part of a game like that for a long time. It’s nice to come out on top and hopefully we don’t have too many more games like this one.”

Antoine Laganiere scored twice in the first period and Corey Tropp had a goal and two assists as the Gulls (33-14-3-2) won for the 15th time in their last 18 games.

The Gulls led 5-3 at the end of the first period, getting power-play goals from Nick Sorensen and Laganiere and even-strength goals from Sam Carrick, Tropp and Laganiere.

Kevin Labanc scored a power-play goal and Tim Heed and Colin Blackwell even-strength goals for the Pacific Division-leading Barracuda (34-12-2-4) in the first period.

Each team scored once in the second period. Nic Kerdiles gave the Gulls a 6-3 lead 12:29 into the second period when he put in the rebound of a shot by Shea Theodore for a power-play goal.

Nikita Jevpalovs tipped in a feed from Alex Gallant for San Jose 49 seconds later.

Barclay Goodrow pulled the Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, within a goal 43 seconds into the final stanza when he intercepted a pass by Keaton Thompson and put a wrist shot past Dustin Tokarski.

San Jose tied the score with 14:06 left in regulation on Timo Meier’s goal on a wrist shot.

Tokarski was then removed from the game by Eakins due to cramping. He allowed six goals on 24 shots.

Rookie Kevin Boyle stopped all 10 shots he faced in the final 18:56 for the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate before a crowd at Valley View Casino Center announced at 5,842.

Barracuda coach Roy Sommer also made a goaltending change, taking Troy Grosenick out after he allowed five goals in 13 shoots in the first period. Mantas Armalis stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Gulls scored on three of their seven power-play opportunities and killed one of San Jose’s two power-play opportunities.

The Gulls will next play again Friday at Valley View Casino Center against Tucson.