EL CAJON, Calif. – Nobody was injured when a gas station awning crashed to the ground in El Cajon early Thursday.

The awning fell from the roof of Super Star gas station in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue around 5 a.m.

Water flooded the parking lot because the awning landed on a water pipe, the gas station manager said.

A building inspector said faulty construction caused the awning to fall. The gas station reopened after the inspector determined the area was safe.