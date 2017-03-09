× Firefighters kick off annual boot drive for Burn Institute

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are scheduled to hit San Diego streets Thursday in the 18th annual Boot Drive to raise money for the Burn Institute.

The proceeds are used for the organization’s burn prevention and education programs, and burn survivor support programs. Camp Beyond the Scars, the annual summer event for burned children, is a major beneficiary.

Firefighters from 29 area fire agencies will be at major intersections throughout the city to collect cash donations from commuters during the morning and afternoon peak driving hours.

The locations include:

— Alpine Boulevard at Tavern Road in Alpine;

— Bonita and Central roads in Bonita;

— Palomar Airport Road at Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad;

— Olympic Parkway at Oleander Avenue in Chula Vista;

— Via Rancho Parkway at Interstate 15 in Escondido;

— Spring Street at La Mesa Boulevard in La Mesa;

— Lemon Grove Avenue at Broadway in Lemon Grove;

— El Camino Real at Vista Way in Oceanside;

— Poway and Community roads in Poway;

— Ash Street at both First Avenue and Front Street in San Diego;

— Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at Genessee Avenue in San Diego;

— Del Mar Heights and Carmel Country roads in San Diego;

— Midway Drive at Rosecrans Street in San Diego;

— Mission Bay Drive at Garnet Avenue in San Diego;

— Santo Road at Tierrasanta Boulevard in San Diego;

— Hollister Street at Coronado Avenue in San Diego;

— Cuyamaca Street at Mission Gorge Road in Santee; and

— and S. Santa Fe at Vista Village drives.

A full list of sites is available at http://www.burninstitute.org/wp- content/uploads/2015/11/2017-Boot-Drive-Locations.pdf.

The event is the Burn Institute’s largest one-day fundraiser. Last year’s edition raised more than $200,000, according to organizers.