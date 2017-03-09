Customers take cover as gunman shoots up hookah lounge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A gunman shot up a Rolando-area hookah lounge, but no one was injured, authorities said Thursday.

Witnesses told police a man wrapped in a red or orange blanket walked up to the Blue Nile Hookah Lounge on El Cajon Boulevard near 72nd Street shortly before midnight and opened fire, according to San Diego police.

Customers inside the business said they dove under tables when they heard gunshots.

The extent of the damage to the business was not immediately known. Police said several shell casings were found at the scene.