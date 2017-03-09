× Consignment store burglary suspect nabbed

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A man accused of stealing an estimated $10,000 worth of gold and precious stones from an Encinitas store was arrested, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Jiri Grym was taken into custody on burglary charges Wednesday around 10 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ryan Keim.

The arrest happened hours after FOX 5 aired surveillance video from Consignment Classics in Encinitas. It showed an older man with a beard and a limp hanging around the jewelry area for about an hour. When shoppers move away, the man can be seen walking up to the display case and sneaking out of the store with an estimated $10,000 in gold and precious stones.

Store manager Le Baker told FOX 5 the store had been broken into two other times. During those break-ins thieves smashed the windows at night and made off with an estimated $80,000 in jewelry.

“This is the last time this is going to happen to us,” said Baker.