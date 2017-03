Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Three people were arrested Thursday after a high-speed police chase ended in Emerald Hills.

The chase, which started in the Logan Heights area, ended on the Federal Avenue offramp on eastbound state Route 94.

After their white four-door Oldsmobile crashed into a guardrail, the suspects took off running. After a short chase, they were taken into custody.

Two guns and ammo were recovered at the scene.