2 stabbed in Ocean Beach fight

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man stabbed two acquaintances during a fight at Ocean Beach, authorities said Thursday.

The stabbing occurred at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday at 5150 Voltaire St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect went to the beach with another man and two women for a bonfire and were drinking alcohol, Heims said.

The suspect became belligerent and yelling at everyone when the two women left the fire, Heims said.

The men got into an argument when the suspect took out a box cutter and tried to slash the other man across the stomach, Heims said, but the victim blocked the box cutter, causing his left hand to get slashed.

The women returned during the fight and one of them was slashed on one of her wrists when she tried to separate the men, the officer said.

The suspect and the uninjured woman got into the suspect’s truck and left the beach. He was described as white, 5 feet 10, with long hair. He was shirtless but had shorts on, Heims said.

The truck they left in was described as a red two-door 2013 Nissan.

The injuries suffered by the 23-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman were not life-threatening, Heims said.