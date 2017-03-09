$1.4M of Oxycodone seized at Otay Mesa border crossing

SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the border and charged with importing more than $1.4 million worth of Oxycodone tablets in what is believed to be the largest such seizure along the southwest border in five years, authorities said Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Adriana Morfin-Paniagua, a U.S. citizen living in Mexico, entered the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Wednesday as the driver and sole occupant of a 1999 Honda Accord.

Following a secondary inspection of the vehicle, Customs and Border Protection officials located 30 packages containing 47,340 tablets of Oxycodone inside a hidden, non-factory compartment.

Authorities said the Oxycodone tablets have an illegal street value of $30 to $40 each.

Morfin-Paniagua made her first appearance Thursday in San Diego federal court on a charge of importation of a controlled substance.