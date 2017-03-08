Video shows powerful gust topple tractor-trailer along Wisconsin highway

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. – A trucker filmed the scary moment when heavy wind proved too strong for the big rig in front of him, flipping the truck on its side as it traveled along a Wisconsin highway.

Sean Chambers, a driver for Chambers Trucking LLC, was recording with his cellphone around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday as powerful gusts whipped across southeast Wisconsin, battering the tractor-trailer in front of him.

“The semi just about tipped over in front of me, oh my God!” Chambers says in the video. “He’s going to go … he’s trying to push through it.”

Warning: Video contains graphic language

Suddenly, the wheels on the trailer’s left side lift off the ground. “He’s over, oh Lord,” Chambers says, as the truck pitches onto its side, grinding to a halt in a ditch alongside the highway.

Chambers told WITI-TV he helped get the driver out of the rig. That driver is reportedly okay — just a little bumped up.

The trailer was empty when it flipped, Chambers said.