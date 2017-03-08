Thief robs $10K in jewelry from consignment store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- For the third time in seven months, Consignment Classics in Encinitas was robbed.

Surveillance video shows an older man with a beard and a limp hanging around the jewelry area for about an hour. When shoppers move away, the man can be seen walking up to the display case and sneaking out of the store with an estimated $10,000 in gold and precious stones.

“We're absolutely furious,” said Le Baker, store manager. “No idea that this could happen again. We put bars on the doors, we've had special guards out in the parking lot, and yet this still happens."

The two earlier incidents happened when thieves smashed the windows at night and made off with an estimated $80,000 in jewelry.

“This is the last time this is going to happen to us,” said Baker.

Investigators were hopeful someone who recognizes the man will come forward.