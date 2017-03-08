Teen skateboarder hit by car seriously injured

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy on a skateboard was struck by a car Tuesday in Escondido and seriously injured.

The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. near El Norte Parkway and Ivy Street, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

Responding officers found the teen in the street and he was taken to the Palomar Medical Center, Kearney said.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence at the scene, the teen was riding a skateboard on the north sidewalk of El Norte Parkway when he attempted to cross El Norte Parkway southbound at Ivy Street. He was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 23-year-old woman, Kearney said.

The teen’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Kearney said.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash and alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor in the crash, Kearney said.