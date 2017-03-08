Store with 55 women-owned businesses closes Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – A North Park store that features 55 women-owned businesses did not open Wednesday in support of the Day Without A Woman movement.

Simply Local is a retail store on University Avenue sells items made by 80 San Diego County business owners. Over 50 of the owners are women.

Brian Beevers did not hesitate to close the doors of Simply Local in hopes of helping spread the message women are sending.

“My entire staff at Simply Local are women and the majority of the businesses represented in the shop are owned by women,” Beevers said. “I certainly would not be able to have created this unique shop if not for the brilliant minds and hard work of all the women involved with my shop.”

March 8 is International Women’s Day and women’s rights groups are encouraging people to participate in the “Day Without a Woman” strike. The day-long demonstration of economic solidarity asking women and allies to act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people.

Indivisible San Diego was hosting a teach-in for International Women’s Day Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UCSD Biomedical Research Facility.