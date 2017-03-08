President of SDSU leaving for job in Maryland

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University President Elliot Hirshman announced Wednesday he is ending his tenure at the school to become the new president of Stevenson University in Maryland.

“The last six years have been the most extraordinary period of my and Jeri’s professional lives,” Hirshman said.

“The opportunity to work with the dedicated and talented students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters of San Diego State has inspired us, and it has been a privilege to contribute to the growth and development of this great university.”

Under Hirshman’s leadership, SDSU has implemented an integrated budget and financial strategy, created a new strategic plan, raised more than $785 million in private philanthropy for scholarships and new initiatives, established and endowed the Susan and Stephen Weber Honors College and built and remodeled facilities across campus.

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White said Hirshman made an incredible impact on SDSU.

“His focus on academic excellence and on life-changing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds has contributed to SDSU’s emergence as a top public research university,” White said.

Hirshman has been president of SDSU since 2011. His last day will be June 30.

A national search will be conducted for Hirshman’s successor.