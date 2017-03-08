× Mother who survived Riverside plane crash dies

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – One of the two survivors of last week’s Riverside plane crash has died of her injuries.

Joanne Stacey Pierce, 46, had been receiving treatment for her severe burns to more than 90 percent of her body. Doctors also had amputated both of her legs.

Pierce’s husband Richard said her injuries became too overwhelming. She was surrounded by her family when she passed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The burns were too much. We are devastated,” the mourning husband told the newspaper.

Three other people killed in the fiery Riverside plane crash last week were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83, Dana Hijazi, 67, and Adine Ferales, 22, all of San Jose.

The Cessna 310 crashed February 27 shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.

The two families were reportedly on board returning to San Jose from a cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure Park where a younger Farelas sister and Pierce’s daughter had been competing.