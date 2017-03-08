× Bomb threat made to Jewish center in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Another threat was made against the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Wednesday, police said.

Jewish center officials notified San Diego police at 10:50 a.m. after receiving a threatening email. The person that sent the email claimed to have bombs, machine guns and people would be murdered at the center, according to SDPD officer Tony Martinez.

SkyFOX flew over the center around 11 a.m. Wednesday and it appeared to be business as usual. Police were on the property as a precaution.

The threat comes less than a week since a 31-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in connection with at least eight bogus bomb threats made against Jewish Community Centers.

Five waves of bogus threats have made against Jewish community centers and day schools in January and February. According to the JCC Association of North America, 100 incidents occurred at 81 locations in 33 states and 2 Canadian provinces.