U.S. Soccer Youth National team kicks off training camp in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans had an exciting time Tuesday watching the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team take on the Tijuana Xolos.

The scrimmage kicked off at 3 p.m. as part of a weeklong training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, formally known as the Olympic Training Center.

With San Diego taking interest in a new Major League Soccer team, FOX 5 asked players and fans how they felt about the possibility.

“I think we have the perfect people for it. I think we’re looking for something big in San Diego and having a Major League Soccer team here would be great,” said Sergio Hicks.

Another scrimmage is slated for later this week.