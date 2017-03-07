Trolley service disrupted downtown due to downed electrical wire

SAN DIEGO — Trolley service in parts of downtown San Diego was disrupted Tuesday due to a downed overhead electrical wire near 1st Avenue and C Street.

There is no trolley service between City College and Santa Fe Depot.

People needing service between American Plaza and City College stations can take 215, 235 or 992 buses on Broadway. People traveling east on the Orange Line or south on Blue Line beyond 12th and Imperial can take the Green Line from Santa Fe Depot.

The cause of the downed wire was being investigated.