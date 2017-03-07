× Man run over while working on pickup

EL CAJON, Calif. — A Chula Vista man was run over and killed by an old pickup he was working on Monday night.

Authorities say the ’96 Chevy pickup was parked uphill in a driveway in the 13200 block of Aurora Drive in unincorporated El Cajon when it suddenly started rolling downhill.

The 39-year-old man tried to stop the truck by jumping through the open driver-side window, but fell out and was run over by the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

The truck hit an embankment, pinning the man under a rear wheel.

Emergency crews were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.