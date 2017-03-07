IHOP gives away free pancakes Tuesday to help Rady Children’s Hospital
SAN DIEGO – IHOP is giving away a free short stack on Tuesday to celebrate National Pancake Day!
The restaurant chain is asking customers to instead make a donation to Rady Children’s Hospital.
IHOP expects to serve more than 5 million free pancakes this year, which when stacked would be nearly 19 miles high.
IHOP has raised $24 million since it began giving away pancakes in 2006. It hopes to raise $3.5 million this year for charities.
The event goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some locations giving away free pancakes until 10 p.m. To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com