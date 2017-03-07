× IHOP gives away free pancakes Tuesday to help Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO – IHOP is giving away a free short stack on Tuesday to celebrate National Pancake Day!

The restaurant chain is asking customers to instead make a donation to Rady Children’s Hospital.

IHOP expects to serve more than 5 million free pancakes this year, which when stacked would be nearly 19 miles high.

March 7th is National Pancake Day! Enjoy one FREE short stack per guest. Dine-in only at participating locations. Hours may vary. pic.twitter.com/za9nKKyehT — IHOP (@IHOP) March 5, 2017

IHOP has raised $24 million since it began giving away pancakes in 2006. It hopes to raise $3.5 million this year for charities.

The event goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some locations giving away free pancakes until 10 p.m. To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com