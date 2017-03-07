High speed chase ends when driver crashes in East Village

SAN DIEGO – A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop in Oak Park led police on a brief pursuit to the East Village Tuesday before getting into a collision and being arrested, authorities reported.

The man sped off shortly before 10:30 a.m. when an officer tried to pull him over in the area of 54th Street and College Grove Drive because the black two-door Honda he was driving lacked a front license plate, according to police.

The motorist fled to the south at high speed and got onto westbound state Route 94, accelerating to about 100 mph while heading into downtown San Diego, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

After exiting the freeway onto F Street, the driver allegedly turned south on 16th Street and drove for a block before crashing the Honda into another vehicle at G Street.

Officers arrested the man, whose name was not immediately available, and took him to an emergency room for evaluation of neck pain. No other injuries were reported.

The entire chase lasted about six minutes, Hernandez said.