× Fire in old Victorian leaves family of 5 homeless

SAN DIEGO – A fire severely damaged a family’s home in Logan Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Irving Avenue. Only one person was in the home when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly doused the visible flames, but they had to be very careful to put out all ignition points because of the age of the wooden structure, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Crews believe the fire started in the attic of the home. They had a difficult time getting at it because of the steep roof. They took extra care the check to see if the fire had worked its way into the walls of the old home, Munoz said.

The blaze caused about $200,000 damage to the house and $50,000 damage to the contents. Investigators said the cause was accidental, Munoz said.

Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and will have to find other accommodations until the damage to the home can be repaired.