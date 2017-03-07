× 19-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in San Marcos, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies sent to the intersection of Bordon and Fulton Roads at 11:51 p.m. Saturday found the man lying unconscious on the sidewalk, according to sheriff’s Deputy Jameson Perham.

The motorcyclist had been traveling west on Borden Road “and for an unknown reason, lost control of the motorcycle,” Perham said.

The motorcycle hit several objects. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision, Perham said.

He was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with serious injuries. He died on Monday, authorities reported.

His name was not immediately released.