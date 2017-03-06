× Watch live: Mood of April the giraffe improves as wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The mood of April the giraffe was much better Monday morning as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf continues, park officials said.

“We completely understand her swings,” officials at Animal Adventure Park in New York wrote on Facebook. “She is a big girl and getting bigger. Last week, compared to this week, provides even further belly development and drop.”

The park veterinarian was pleased with April’s progression, FOX 31 reported.

On Sunday night, park officials said April “was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination,” though she calmed later.

“There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also,” officials said on Facebook.