TSA pat-downs to get more intrusive for airport travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Airport passengers chosen for physical pat-downs will now face a more "comprehensive" screening following a 2015 audit that reportedly showed some safety vulnerability, Bloomberg recently reported.

The news agency said airport employees at some locations have already been notified that they need to employ a “more rigorous” and “thorough” screening. The screenings will reportedly include “more intimate contact” than before.

Bruce Anderson, a TSA spokesman, told Bloomberg that passengers who were patted-down in the past will notice that the new measures will be “more involved.”

The change is partly a result of the TSA’s study of a 2015 report that criticized aspects of screening procedures. That audit, by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, drew headlines because airport officers had failed to detect handguns and other weapons, according to Bloomberg. An additional change prompted by the report was the TSA's decision to end its “managed inclusion” program, by which some everyday travelers were allowed to use PreCheck lanes to speed things up at peak times.

The new pat-down measures also apply to airline pilots and flight attendants. The report said that the new process will not increase airport delays, except for the person being patted-down. About 2 million people are subjected to TSA screens in the U.S., the report said.

No word yet on whether TSA screenings have changed in San Diego.

FOX News contributed to this report.