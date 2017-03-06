× Supreme Court sends transgender bathroom case back to lower court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday sent a case involving a transgender high school student back to a lower court, a temporary setback for the student.

The decision comes in the wake of a change in policy by the Trump administration, which last month revoked Obama-era guidance on protections for transgender students in public schools.

Monday’s announcement vacates a lower court’s decision in the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia student who is seeking to use school bathrooms that align with his gender identity.

Grimm’s attorney with the ACLU made several comments on Twitter about the order, saying, “Obviously disappointed SCOTUS is remanding Gavin’s case to CA4, but it is a detour, not the end of the road. We will be in CA4 making our case, and then back in SCOTUS again if necessary. Unfortunately, this means that far too many trans kids across the country will be held in limbo for another 1-2 years. With the dep of ed [sic] no longer protecting them, we (and other orgs) will continue to fight for Gavin and other trans kids in court anywhere in the country.”

Monday’s decision means the case will go back to a court of appeals and likely removes the possibility that the Supreme Court will hear it this term.