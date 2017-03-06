× Scattered scaffolding supplies on I-15 cause slow morning commute

SAN DIEGO — A flatbed truck crash Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos left scaffolding materials strewn across the carpool lanes.

Metal pipes, wood planks and other scaffolding supplies were scattered around the left lanes on the southbound side of the freeway following the crash into the barrier wall near Poway Road around 7:45 a.m. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Another vehicle that swerved to avoid the mess caused a third vehicle to spin out. A van and an SUV also collided behind the initial crash, but no one was injured, according to the CHP.

A SigAlert was issued for two carpool lanes in the immediate area, authorities said.