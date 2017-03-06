× San Jose scores 2 late goals to defeat Gulls in OT

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls allowed two goals in the final two minutes, 51 seconds of regulation in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Barracuda Sunday in San Jose.

Rookie Daniel O’Regan scored the tying and winning goals for the Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate.

O’Regan scored the game-winner on a wrist shot on a two-on-one rush with 55 seconds left in the five-minute overtime, where each team plays with three skaters, two fewer than usual.

O’Regan scored the tying goal with 16 seconds left in regulation after coach Roy Sommer had pulled goaltender Troy Grosenick for a sixth attacker.

"One thing moving forward- When you have a team against the ropes, you need to deliver that knockout punch… We'll learn from it."- Guenin — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 6, 2017

San Jose cut the Gulls lead to 3-2 with 2:51 remaining when Rourke Chartier jammed in a loose puck under goaltender Kevin Boyle’s pads in a scramble in front of the net.

Sam Carrick figured in on two of the Gulls goals in his second game with the team, scoring the second period’s only goal with 50 seconds left in the period and assisting on Shea Theodore’s goal with 1:09 left in the first period.

Carrick was loaned to the Gulls Wednesday by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, the same day they acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Gulls (32-14-1-4) opened the scoring 58 seconds into the game on Corey Tropp’s power-play goal, their earliest goal to start a game this season.

San Jose (34-12-1-4) tied the score at 6:50 of the first period when Barclay Goodrow deflected Michael Brodzinski’s wrist shot past Boyle before a crowd at the SAP Center at San Jose announced at 3,916.

Boyle made 15 of his 25 saves in the third period. Grosenick made 21 of his 26 saves over the first two periods.

The Gulls scored on one of their four power-play opportunities and killed the Barracuda’s lone power-play opportunity.

The Gulls are 0-3-1-0 at San Jose this season.