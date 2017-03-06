Motorcyclist soars across SoCal freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A motorcyclist's jaw-dropping stunt of jumping over a freeway in Riverside County had Caltrans workers acting quickly to halt repeat attempts.

The video was posted to Kyle Katsandris' Instagram account on Friday. The 24-year-old San Clemente man is a motocross enthusiast. The edited video had been viewed over 125,000 times within three days.

The video, which was set to music, showed the jump from five camera angles, including an aerial shot that law enforcement officials said was likely filmed with a drone, KTLA reported.

Caltrans crews blocked a dirt ramp using heavy machinery, boulders and tree trunks on Saturday. The motorcyclist used the ramp to fly across several lanes of traffic on Interstate 60.

“We want to impress upon people that this was a dangerous stunt and somebody could have lost their life on that highway,” said Terri Kasinga, a Caltrans public information officer, told the Los Angeles Times. “This could have turned into a tragic situation and we hope never to see this again.”