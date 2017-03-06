Harley rider killed in rear-end collision

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A motorcyclist who rear-ended a car on a Lemon Grove roadway, then crashed into a nearby parked vehicle was ejected from the bike and later died in a hospital, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a 1992 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had struck the back of a 2010 Toyota Corolla while both were headed north on Massachusetts Avenue near San Miguel Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the motorcycle into a vehicle parked on the roadside, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

The motorcyclist was ejected in the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, Dueno said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Toyota’s driver and passenger were not hurt.

Dueno said the sheriff’s department had launched an investigation into the crash, and although its cause has yet to be determined, alcohol and/or drugs seemed to have been a factor. However, he did not immediately say on which motorist’s part.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, Dueno said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.