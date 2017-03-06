Man who shot at Target employees gets max sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man was given the maximum sentence of 25 years for an armed robbery at a Target store in Oceanside, then led highway patrol officers on a pursuit through Orange County.

Surveillance video captured in June 2015 showed 30-year-old Dennis Lam steal a $60 stylus pen, then shoot a gun at two loss-prevention officers narrowly missing them. Lam jumped in a black BMW with a woman waiting inside and they sped off.

“This easily could have been a murder. It’s only by the grace of God the defendant didn’t kill someone in this case,” Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe said.

The next morning, California Highway Patrol officer found the pair sleeping in the car on the side of the road in Orange County. When the officer asked for identification, they drove off. The BMW crashed while being pursued by CHP. Lam carjacked another driver by pointing a gun at him.

Officers eventually caught up and arrested Lam and the woman after they hit a dead end.

Lam posted bail in Orange County and failed to show up for a court appearance.

Authorities later found Lam hiding with a loaded shotgun at another girlfriend’s house in Oceanside.

“This entire series of conduct for a person who’s a convicted felon and isn’t even supposed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition shows us he’s a real danger to the public,” Watanabe said.

Lam did not say anything to the court during sentencing. He still has to face carjacking charges in Orange County.