Details of deadly deputy-involved shooting in San Marcos released

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a burglary suspect who charged him in a gated North County neighborhood, clutching what was feared to be a gun.

Deputy Brian Bloomberg, a 10-year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, shot 34-year-old Isidro Bazan Jr. in front of a home in the 600 block of Edgewater Drive in San Marcos early Thursday morning.

Deputies subsequently determined that Bazan, a transient, had been carrying a dark-colored butane torch, not a pistol or other weapon, according to Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam.

The events that led to the deadly gunfire began shortly after 3 a.m., when a resident of the 600 block of Edgewater Drive made a 911 call to report being roused by a barking dog and finding a stranger with a baseball bat in his house.

The homeowner locked himself, his wife and their two adult sons in upstairs rooms while awaiting the arrival of deputies, Rylaarsdam said.

Patrol personnel surrounded the residence and entered it through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door, encountering Bazan, whose arms were full of items belonging to the victims, Rylaarsdam said.

When the deputies directed the suspect to show them his hands and get on the floor, he instead fled into the garage, where he tried to start one of the family’s vehicles. Unsuccessful, he got into a second one and managed get the engine running.

Shouting obscenities, threatening to kill deputies and himself, and claiming to be carrying a Glock 40 pistol, Bazan used a remote control inside the car to open the garage door and tried to back the car out, causing it crash to a halt into a third vehicle parked in the driveway.

Bazan then made a futile attempt to use the car he was driving to push the other one out of the way. When that attempt failed, he put the torch he was carrying to the side of his head, got out and ran toward the driveway, prompting Deputy Matthew Shull to discharge a beanbag shotgun in an attempt to stop him.

Almost simultaneously, Bloomberg, seeing the suspect extending one of his arms toward other sheriff’s personnel, fired two rounds at him from his service gun, Rylaarsdam said. One of the bullets struck Bazan in the upper body.

As the personnel took the suspect into custody, he continued to yell and resist for a time, then became unresponsive. The deputies called for medical aid and began CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, who showed up a short time later and tried in vain to revive Bazan before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.