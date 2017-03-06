Bright pink Peeps Oreos causing colorful side effects

NEW YORK – Oreo’s newest flavor combines an Easter treat with the classic cookie.

The latest flavor of Oreos is decidedly Easter inspired, combining the classic cookie with a “Peeps” flavor.

For those who aren’t familiar with the nearly neon treat, Peeps are marshmallows covered in colored sugar.

The limited edition of the Peeps-flavored Oreos are producing some less than delicious side effects.

Consumers who have tasted the cookie – which has a bright pink filling – are reporting the colored cream is changing the hue of their tongue, mouth and even feces to a vivid shade of pink.

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

Reminder: Peeps Oreos taste much better than Switch cartridges, plus they turn your mouth bright pink. https://t.co/lutVk6zDgL pic.twitter.com/WBQZcaxpYZ — Kotaku (@Kotaku) March 3, 2017

Fans of the treat are taking to Twitter to share the surprising reaction.

Coincidentally, Monday happens to be National Oreo Cookie Day, at least that’s according to the Oreo Cookie Twitter account.