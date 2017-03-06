× Apartments evacuated due to SWAT standoff in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. – A man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant holed up in a Fallbrook apartment Monday when deputies tried to contact him, prompting SWAT standoff and evacuations in the neighborhood just east of Camp Pendleton.

Patrol personnel tried to contact the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, in the 900 block of Alturas Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, who was believed to possibly be armed, locked himself inside and ignored repeated orders to give up. Special weapons and tactics personnel were called in about 3:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Smith said.

Deputies cleared people out of surrounding rental units as a precaution.

The stalemate was ongoing as of shortly before 5 p.m., Smith said.